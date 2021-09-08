Peterborough United star wants to join a top-end Championship club so he’s told to turn it on for Posh to make the move happen

Sirki Dembele in action for Posh at Preston in August. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation on the latest edition of his award-nominated ‘Hard Truth’ podcast today (September 8).

It had been hoped Dembele would sit down with Posh and thrash out a new deal once deadline day had passed. The 25 year-old is out of contract at the end of the season when he could leave for nothing, but the player is keen to move to a top-end Championship club.

MacAnthony accepts Dembele’s decision and he’s urged the forward to knuckle down and play well for Posh in order to guarantee there is plenty of interest in him. There could even be a January sale.

MacAnthony, who had an agreement with Dembele to sell him if an acceptable bid was made last month, said: “I’m glad we kept him to be honest. His value to us as we try and establish ourselves in the Championship is probably greater than the transfer fee we would have received, especially with the 20% of the profit his former club (Grimsby) would have been entitled to.

“Siriki’s agents were stalking me for a couple of days, including right up the end of the transfer window, asking me if I’d accept certain fees, but there was never enough money involved.

“I was verbally turning down £2.5 million offers for Siriki before he’d scored twice in two Championship matches this season so there was never any chance I’d accept less.

“He’s not going to sign a new deal so the best thing for Siriki to do now is to get fit, make himself available for training, get in the team and show what he can do. He’s already shown it in glimpses, but before the West Brom game he wasn’t fit enough to train on the Thursday so my gaffer was never likely to pick him.

“I’d have thought a game live on the television would have been ideal for him to get noticed. Instead he played for half an hour.

“If he gets going and scores 8-10 goals before January maybe someone will still pay £3 million for him in the next window. That could happen even with just six months left on a contract.”