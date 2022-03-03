Peterborough United star to make his return for the club’s 23 side on Friday rather than the first team

Jack Taylor in action for Posh.

Taylor, who hasn’t played since the January 25 draw at Birmingham City, will instead play in a Premier League Under 23 League Cup game against Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (1pm). The hope is he will then be fit for the trip to Bournemouth mext Tuesday (March 8).

The last-16 Under 23 cup game is open to the public with admission free for season ticket holders, £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Fellow midfielder Reece Brown will also play in the under 23s. He is ineligible tomorrow as he is on loan at Posh from Huddersfield.

“I hadn’t realised Jack had been out for so long,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “After a long chat with the player I decided to play him in the under 23s for 45 minutes or an hour rather than risk him in a Championship match.

“Jack’s had a stop-start season with injuries, but I rate him very highly. He’s backed up on the training field this week what I already knew, but you have to be careful with muscle injuries.

“I don’t want to force him back. His own welfare is important. I’d rather he came back when he’s comfortable he can make an impact.”