Joe Ward. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ward limped out of Saturday’s win at Oxford United after just 14 minutes after taking knocks to his ankle and his knee.

But the 27 year-old has not yet been ruled out of tomorrow’s contest.

Only Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Tomlinson are confirmed absentees tomorrow apart from the club’s longer-term injury victims. Midfielder Jeando Fuchs, who missed the Oxford game, is available.

"Joe has gone to have a scan, but he’s such a quick healer I haven’t ruled him out of playing tomorrow,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “With Joe you think he’s ruled out and then he suddenly comes available again so we hope we will receive some good news.

"Ricky will be out for another 10 days to two weeks, but otherwise we’re looking okay.

"There were a few lads who played through the pain barrier at Oxford who have trained this morning and looked okay.

"To come through that game relatively unscathed apart from Joe was a big bonus as the game got a bit tasty towards the end with a few tackles flying in.

"And Jeando is available tomorrow as well so the injury news is reasonably positive.”

