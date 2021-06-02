Peterborough United star Sammie Szmodics ruled out of Ireland games because of injury

Sammie Szmodics (left).

Szmodics was a late call-up for friendlies against Andorra (July 3) and Hungary (June 8), but the 25 year-old has aggravated an old shoulder injury and is expected to miss both matches.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said today (June 2): “Sam Szmodics has hurt his shoulder. It’s just a previous injury that he had. He just came down awkwardly on his shoulder.

“It’s nothing serious, but it’s an injury he had earlier in the season, so that will rule him out (v Andorra).”