Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards was in England action again on Tuesday

Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards played 11 minutes for England Under 20s in a 1-1 friendly draw with France in Marbella on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
Published 28th Mar 2023, 19:05 BST- 1 min read
Ronnie Edwards (left).
Centre-back Edwards was a late replacement for Manchester City’s Callum Doyle.

England scored early through Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys with France equalising on the stroke of half-time.

Edwards will now link up with Posh ahead of their League One game with Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

He shouldn’t be tired as he started just one of three games in this spell with England.

He was an unused substitute as England beat Germany 2-0 and played 90 minutes of a 4-2 win over the United States.

