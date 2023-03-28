Ronnie Edwards (left).

Centre-back Edwards was a late replacement for Manchester City’s Callum Doyle.

England scored early through Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys with France equalising on the stroke of half-time.

Edwards will now link up with Posh ahead of their League One game with Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

He shouldn’t be tired as he started just one of three games in this spell with England.