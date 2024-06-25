Ronnie Edwards. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The inevitable rumours regarding the future of Peterborough United star Ronnie Edwards are in full flow.

Edwards (21) is expected to leave Posh this summer as he is about to start the last year of his existing contract at London Road and maximising his fee is an attractive proposition for his current club.

Since emerging on the scene as a teenager speculation around a big-money move to a big club has always been rife, but so far Posh have resisted selling one of their biggest assets.

That could be about to change with well-connected and respected talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook saying newly-promoted Premier League club Southampton are keen on last year’s England Under 20 captain. The Saints are managed by former Posh skipper Russell Martin.

Ronnie Edwards during fitness testing at Posh on Monday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Other sources believe Premier League clubs Everton and Newcastle United have also made enquiries re Edwards this summer.

Edwards has played 143 times for Posh since his senior debut as a 17 year-old in September 2020.

Posh will want millions for Edwards, but 50% of the fee would head to National League Barnet under the terms of a deal struck during Covid in August, 2020.

Posh signed Edwards for free because money was tight during the pandemic, but agreed to the bumper sell-on clause in order to make the move happen.

Edwards was back at Posh for pre-season fitness testing on Monday.

Posh are adopting a ‘no comment’ policy on all transfer rumours this summer, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony did respond to the Southampton rumour on social media.