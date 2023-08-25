The free transfer summer signing from Huddersfield Town has certainly looked the part in a Posh shirt in his first experience of League One football.

He’s been a key part of a defence that’s conceded just two League One goals in four matches and both of them should have been saved.

Crichlow insists there’s been no finger-pointing in the Posh camp though.

Romoney Crichlow (seated) has just made a brilliant block to thwart Andy Carroll (right) at Reading on the opening day of the League One season to the delight of Posh goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A man who was toughened up physically, and who became immune to the pressures big crowd can cause, when on loan at League Two Bradford City last season, is very much a team player.

"It’s been great so far, especially for a team with so many new faces,” Crichlow told the Posh Plus service. “We’ve had three good results from four tough matches.

"We wanted four out of four, but we didn’t play as well as we should have at Northampton.

"We’ve been tested defensively in all the games. Playing against Andy Carroll in the first game was a tough start, but I did ok and we did ok as a team.

Romoney Crichlow in action for Posh at Northampton last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I blame google for making people question my aerial ability they said I’m 6ft tall when I'm actually 6ft 2in! I’ve done well in the air and I’m only going to get better.

“We’ve had tough away games and come away with points which has been a credit to the whole team and not just the defenders.

"We’ve only conceded two goals which were preventable, but Nick (goalkeeper Bilokapic) has saved us many times this season and he has been a pleasure to play with as have Harrison Burrows, Peter Kioso and Ronnie Edwards.

"We’ve quickly developed an understanding as a unit and we’ll need to be good again against Derby on Saturday.

"I’m told by the lads who have played against them before they are always enjoyable games in front of a big crowd so I’m looking forward to the challenge.

"I was toughened up physically playing for Bradford last season. There were massive expectations at that club, but the big crowds didn’t bother me.

"I enjoyed the energy pushing for the play-offs delivered and that same energy is here at this club.”