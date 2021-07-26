Peterborough United star reckons he’ll be fit and firing in time for the start of the Championship season

Jack Marriott celebrates a goal for Posh against Northampton in 2018.

Marriott has not played a single minute of pre-season because of a knee injury sustained at the end of last season. He will miss Wednesday’s (July 28) friendly double header at Oxford United, but is expected to play 45 minutes at Portsmouth on Saturday (July 31).

There is also the option of a friendly at King’s Lynn on August 3 if Marriott requires more minutes.

But Marriott said: “I could be ready to play with just 45 minutes under my belt. I’m just nursing the knee at the moment. I feel fit.”

Luton are the club who sold Marriott to Posh for £400k in July, 2017. Marriott scored 33 goals in his one Posh season before moving to Derby County for £4 million.

Posh signed him on a free transfer earlier this summer.