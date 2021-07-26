Peterborough United star reckons he’ll be fit and firing in time for the start of the Championship season
Peterborough United summer signing Jack Marriott is confident he will be fit and firing in time for the Championship opener at his old club Luton Town on August 7.
Marriott has not played a single minute of pre-season because of a knee injury sustained at the end of last season. He will miss Wednesday’s (July 28) friendly double header at Oxford United, but is expected to play 45 minutes at Portsmouth on Saturday (July 31).
There is also the option of a friendly at King’s Lynn on August 3 if Marriott requires more minutes.
But Marriott said: “I could be ready to play with just 45 minutes under my belt. I’m just nursing the knee at the moment. I feel fit.”
Luton are the club who sold Marriott to Posh for £400k in July, 2017. Marriott scored 33 goals in his one Posh season before moving to Derby County for £4 million.
Posh signed him on a free transfer earlier this summer.
Last season’s top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to make his first 45-minute appearance of the season at Oxford when teenage forward Ricky-Jade Jones should also return after injury.