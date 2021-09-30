Peterborough United star reckons Championship opposition won’t fancy a match at the Weston Homes Stadium

Nathan Thompson before Posh v Bournemouth kicked off. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

In Thompson’s first two seasons at the club Posh built a reputation for strong home form in League One and that’s continued in the second tier.

Only current leaders West Brom have won at London Road this term - and they needed a 95th-minute goal - while second-placed Bournemouth could only manage a 0-0 draw last night (September 29).

Thompson and the rest of his defence were outstanding against a high-class Cherries team who have yet to lose this season as Posh made it back-to-back home clean sheets.

“The boys were first-class in terms of their intensity which is just what the manager asked for,” Thompson, who had never played in the Championship before this season, said. “We’d like to have done more going forward because we are a club with a reputation for playing on the front foot and creating chances, but Bournemouth are a very good side with great strength in depth so this was a decent result and performance. It was progressive from our point of view which was important.

“We were very hard to break down. We stayed together as a unit and denied them space. We simplified things and it worked.

“We’ve had some harsh lessons when we’ve switched off even for a split second this season so we went back to basics and it worked.

“Playing against this quality of opposition is why I’ve been desperate to get to Championship level for so long. I wanted to test myself against the best players. I love those sort of challenges.

“Our home form speaks for itself. It has done for the last two and a bit seasons and no team will fancy coming here given the performances we’ve put on.

“Hopefully we can get three points on Saturday and get the season going properly.”