Peterborough United star raring to go again after experiencing a whirlwind of emotions away from the football field

Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh at Preston last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Szmodics has welcomed his first child - a daughter named Winter - into the world after mourning the passing of a very good friend.

The birth kept Szmodics out of two Championship fixtures as he put family ahead of football with the blessing of manager Darren Ferguson and the club.

But he returned to action as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat at Preston North End last weekend and he could well start tomorrow’s Championship game against promotion favourites West Bromwich Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium (August 28, 8pm kick off).

There were two divisions between the teams last season with The Baggies contesting the Premier League and Posh taking part in League One.

“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for me,” Szmodics admitted in an interview with talkSport’s Ian Abrahams. “I welcomed my daughter into the world and said goodbye to a very good friend. It’s been a whirlwind with the football as well.

“Footballers are just human beings and some things come before football. It’s the best feeling being a dad as the love is just instant and I had to make sure the baby and my parther were ok and the manager understood that.

“But I’m ready to get back to work now. I’m focussed on football and looking forward to a big game against West Brom.

“We’ve done okay so far. Our two performances at home have been very good. If teams think they can come and beat us up they’ve seen that’s not the case.

“Obviously we know we are facing a very strong team tomorrow, but we see it as an opportunity to show again we are not ‘little Peterborough’ in this division and that we can compete.

“There is pressure on them having come down from the Premier League. They will be favourites to go back up again, but there is no reason why we can’t beat them. We are in the same league as them now so that has to be our attitude.

“This division is tougher obviously. Last season we might fall behind, but we’d still be confident of scoring three ourselves.