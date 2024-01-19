Peterborough United midfielder Archie Collins is proud of be a part of this current squad.

Posh currently sit second in League One, just a point behind leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand. This is despite a squad overhaul in which many experienced players were moved on in favour of younger players.

One of those arrivals was Collins, who joined from Exeter, who has made a big impression at the heart of Posh’s midfield.

The 24-year-old has now spoken of his pride at the spirit of the squad which has helped Posh maintain a run just onw league defeat in the last 20 matches.

Archie Collins of Peterborough United in action with Joel Piroe of Leeds United. Photo: Joe Dent.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home match against Shrewsbury- Posh beat the same opposition away less than a month ago- Collins said: “It will be a tough game no matter what now, we’ve just got to produce another performance and the result will take care of itself. The results are the most important thing.

“We had to fight back for the win in the recent game against them so we know their quality.

“It’s all about winning, we’d take playing badly ang winning. We just need to be able to find ways of winning games differently. Good performances are the ultimate but we have to have different players stepping up and producing moments of quality and showing desire to stop the ball going in our net.

“We need to put in a shift that warrants a result, if more of us do that, it should take care of itself.

“The group is so tight and everyone wants each other to do well. It’s great to be a part of; we’ve got special players.

"When you see players doing things like Josh Knight throwing himself in front of Alfie May’s shot at Charlton, you just feel so good you’re a part of it. This is our team.

“The number of games we’ve been able to go all the way toe-to-toe with the opponents shows there is something in the group. There is no giving up.

“Everyone is putting in their bit to ultimately try and get promoted. Everyone is vital to what we are trying to achieve. Everyone appreciates everyone for what they’re doing in this group, whether it’s on it or off it.”