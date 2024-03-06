Joel Randall in action for Posh against Northampton. Photo David Lowndes.

Randall claimed his eight goal of the season – but his first in 11 matches – in the 5-1 come-from-behind rout of local rivals Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday. He was one of five different players to score as Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Hector Kyprianou and Josh Knight also netted after Posh had conceded the opening goal of the game in the first 10 minutes.

"I know we conceded first, but you could see from the first whistle that were at it last night," Randall told the Posh + service. “And when we play with intensity and the right mentality from the start we are very hard to stop.

"We stayed composed when we fell behind because we have been there before. If anything it made us play better. The reaction to conceding was brilliant and we played with so much confidence and belief it turned into a really good night.

Joel Randall scores for Posh against Northampton. Photo David Lowndes

"We will go as hard as we can now in every game and if we play to our best the results will look after themselves.

"I’ve missed a lot of scoring chances this season, but I’m happy I've been getting into the right positions so I know what I need to work on. Thankfully the ball went in for me last night, although some of the lads felt my celebration was a bit much! The goal will hopefully give me the confidence and belief to keep scoring.

"We all want to do something special this season and if the front four or five are firing it certainly helps. We all just want the best for each other which is why we work so well together.

"At half-time the gaffer just told us to stay calm and make sure we scored the next goal. I know 3-1 looks comfortable, but the fourth goal killed the game off.”