News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
1 minute ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
24 minutes ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
8 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
12 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

Peterborough United star nominated for player-of-the-month prize

Peterborough United star Joe Ward has been nominated for the League One player-of-the-month award.

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Joe Ward (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Joe Ward (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Joe Ward (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ward claimed two goals and four assists in the months.

His rivals for the award are Cheltenham striker Alfie May, Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton and Exeter City forward Jay Stansfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The March manager of the month nominations are Wade Elliott (Cheltenham), Mark Jackson (MK Dons). Kieran McKenna (Ipswich) and Steve Schumacher (Plymouth).

League OneIpswich