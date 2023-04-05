Peterborough United star nominated for player-of-the-month prize
Peterborough United star Joe Ward has been nominated for the League One player-of-the-month award.
By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Ward claimed two goals and four assists in the months.
His rivals for the award are Cheltenham striker Alfie May, Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton and Exeter City forward Jay Stansfield.
The March manager of the month nominations are Wade Elliott (Cheltenham), Mark Jackson (MK Dons). Kieran McKenna (Ipswich) and Steve Schumacher (Plymouth).