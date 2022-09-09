Peterborough United star misses out on player-of-the-month award
Peterborough United’s assist king Joe Ward has missed out on the League One player-of-the-month award for August.
According to the EFL, Ward set up three goals in August for Jonson Clarke-Harris - from a floated cross, a skimming low ball and by winning a penalty. The rampaging wing-back also found time to gallop forward and score a beauty against Morecambe.
The other nominations were strikers Sam Smith and Aaron Collins of Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers respectively and Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Liam Palmer.
And it was Palmer who won the day.
The manger-of-the-month prize went to Danny Cowley (Portsmouth) ahead of Kieran McKenna (Ipswich), Darren Moore (Sheffield Wed) and Steven Schumacher (Plymouth).