Joe Ward in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

According to the EFL, Ward set up three goals in August for Jonson Clarke-Harris - from a floated cross, a skimming low ball and by winning a penalty. The rampaging wing-back also found time to gallop forward and score a beauty against Morecambe.

The other nominations were strikers Sam Smith and Aaron Collins of Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers respectively and Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Liam Palmer.

And it was Palmer who won the day.