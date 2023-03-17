Peterborough United star misses out on 'Goal of the Month' prize
Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou’s wonder goal at Forest Green Rovers has missed out on being named ‘goal of the month.’
Kyprianou’s individual excellence sealed a 2-0 Posh win and a nomination for League One’s ‘goal of the month’ competition for February.
The Posh midfielder was beaten to the prize by Ipswich’s Nathan Broadhead, however, who won for his 25-yard free kick into the top corner against Sheffield Wednesday.
Other contenders were Elliott Bonds for Cheltenham vs Cambridge United and Ben House for Lincoln City vs Forest Green.
Fans voted for their favourite goal on the EFL website.