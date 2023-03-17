News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United star misses out on 'Goal of the Month' prize

Peterborough United midfielder Hector Kyprianou’s wonder goal at Forest Green Rovers has missed out on being named ‘goal of the month.’

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
Hector Kyprianou scores for Posh at Forest Green. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Kyprianou’s individual excellence sealed a 2-0 Posh win and a nomination for League One’s ‘goal of the month’ competition for February.

The Posh midfielder was beaten to the prize by Ipswich’s Nathan Broadhead, however, who won for his 25-yard free kick into the top corner against Sheffield Wednesday.

Other contenders were Elliott Bonds for Cheltenham vs Cambridge United and Ben House for Lincoln City vs Forest Green.

Fans voted for their favourite goal on the EFL website.

