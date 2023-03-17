Hector Kyprianou scores for Posh at Forest Green. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kyprianou’s individual excellence sealed a 2-0 Posh win and a nomination for League One’s ‘goal of the month’ competition for February.

The Posh midfielder was beaten to the prize by Ipswich’s Nathan Broadhead, however, who won for his 25-yard free kick into the top corner against Sheffield Wednesday.

Other contenders were Elliott Bonds for Cheltenham vs Cambridge United and Ben House for Lincoln City vs Forest Green.