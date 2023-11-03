Ricky-Jade Jones scores an FA Cup goal for Posh against QPR in February, 2022. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The competition has been kind to the 20 year-old in his short professional career. He’s only started two FA Cup games, but he’s managed goals against Stevenage (2019), Premier League Burnley (2020) and Championship outfit QPR (2022) from the substitutes’ bench.

Few would bet against him adding to that tally against League Two side Salford City tomorrow. Jones has just completed back-to-back scoring games for the first time in four years after switching to the centre forward position for the last three matches.

"It’s just clicked for me in the FA Cup in the past,” Jones said. “It's just one of things, but I’d love to keep the run going tomorrow. It’s good that we are home to give us the best chance of getting through.

Ricky-Jade Jones scores an FA Cup goal for Posh against Stevenage in November, 2019. Photo: David Lowndes.

"Everything is going well for me right now so I just want to keep on playing. Having a run of games has helped my confidence. I’m really enjoying my football and long may it continue.

"I’ve not been over-thinking too much. I’m just trying to play my game which is trying to put defenders on the back foot by using my pace and then seeing what happens.

"It helps to have quick, quality players alongside me. If defenders are worrying about me then they are giving Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark room and they are dangerous players. If I can take attention away from them that has to help the team.

"We have a really good understanding up front. We have lots of pace and good movement.”