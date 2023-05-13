Jack Taylor applauds the Posh fans after victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh confounded the odds and the final League One table to thump Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night.

Taylor got things started with a near-post effort that was fumbled over the line by visiting ‘keeper Cameron Dawson and Posh went on to dominate the midfield battle with Hector Kyprianou and Oliver Norburn also impressing.

Taylor also showed impressive presence of mind to get the ball back and cross for Jonson Clarke-Harris to score Posh's fourth after he had seen his own effort impressively saved onto the post.

Jack Taylor opens the scoring for Posh against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: Joe Dent.

Taylor was handed the man of the match award by Sky Sports and his goal, in the 20th minute, was his 10th in all competitions this season.

Taylor said: “It’s a bit of a shock as you wouldn’t expect the game panning out how it did, but all credit to us, we deserved everything we got and possibly should have got more. When we’re like that, no one in this league can stop us.

“We were so on the front foot, we were playing through and over the press, everything just worked. From minute one, we wanted it so much more. The lads are so ready to go to Hillsborough and get the job done.

“Sunday and tonight, the game plan was perfect. We knew that once we got behind their midfield, we were going to score some goals. I’m delighted how we played, the lads at the back were outstanding.

"Will Norris made a massive save at 0-0 as a goal there could have made the game play out differently, but every man deserves credit because it was outstanding.

“I’m delighted to score another goal. It’s 10 in all competitions this season, which was the aim. I’m not done yet though, I want to get more and hopefully we achieve our goal of getting back to the Championship.”

Taylor is one of many players in the Posh squad to have worked under Darren Ferguson before. The 24-year-old has credited the boss for the way he has thrust Posh back into contention for promotion since arriving in January.

Taylor added: “He’s brilliant before games, getting the squad motivated. You can’t slack with him and if you don’t play well enough he’s going to tell you. He’s been brilliant, even with the new lads and feeding them into how he wants to play.

“He’s a serial winner and he’s proven it in the past. When he came in, he had one eye on getting into the play-offs. We got there and then he said we’re going to win them, that’s his mentality.

“Sheffield Wednesday’s squad is one of the best in the league so they're more than capable of scoring four goals themselves so we’ve got to be disciplined next week. We’ve done half the job, but we need to go there and play to win the game to make it easier for ourselves.”

Posh travel to Hillsborough on Thursday night (May 18, 8pm), with a place at Wembley against Barnsley or Bolton up for grabs.