Jack Taylor does his special celebration after scoring for Posh against Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent.

Taylor tapped home from close range after an Ephron Mason-Clark cross was palmed right into his path by home goalkeeper Marko Marosi with just seven minutes to go.

That goal rounded off a 3-0 win at the Montgomery Waters Meadow that kept in the play-off places, but also provided the perfect ending to an emotional week for Taylor.

The midfielder only joined up with the squad on the morning of the match on Friday after spending the week with his partner, who went into labour on Monday before giving birth on Wednesday to the couple’s first child, a baby boy.

Jack Taylor scores to make it 3-0 to Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.

Despite the lack of sleep and the emotion of the occasion, Taylor still managed to play a starring role in the match.

Taylor said: “It’s been the best week of my life. My baby boy came at 5:26am on Wednesday. My Mrs has been through hell and back. We were in since Monday morning. I’m delighted I’ve scored for him today.

“It wasn’t a straightforward labour, she was in for two days and I didn’t really sleep for about 36 hours. That wasn’t perfect, but it was worth it in the end.

“I can’t really describe it, all the other lads were telling me ‘wait until you feel it.’ I couldn’t relate to it at the time, but I get it now. It is the best feeling ever.

"I slept well Friday night and the gaffer was so good with me. He got me a driver on Friday morning to meet up with the lads at the hotel.

"It was all fine and thankfully myself and the lads came through with a good performance.

“I think me scoring was written in the stars because that’s the easiest goal anyone has ever scored.”

Taylor has now scored seven goals in League One and is the club’s joint second top-scorer behind Golden Boot leader Jonson Clarke-Harris.

His form has earned rave reviews from boss Darren Ferguson since he has returned and can be partly put down to the fact he has been able to build up momentum.

Taylor has now started the last 22 consecutive games, thus appearing to have shaken off the persistent problems that held him back last season.

He added: “The main thing was the three points though. We normally struggle here, it’s a tough place to come, but we controlled the game.

"It was a professional performance throughout. Everyone in the team was brilliant, the togetherness is really there at the minute.

"I said to myself at the start of the season, no matter how it goes, just stay injury free because I wasn’t happy last year.