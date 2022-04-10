Peterborough United star insists his side should have been out of sight at half-time at Bristol City

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United battles with Zak Vyner of Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh were comfortably the better side before the break at Ashton Gate, but fell behind to a poorly-defended 43rd minute header from home centre-back Rob Atkinson.

There was credit for Posh though for coming back to equalise and claim a 1-1 draw after they’d gone down to 10 men because of the first red card of Joe Ward’s career.

Taylor lined up in central midfield alongside Jeando Fuchs as Posh deployed an adventurous 4-3-3 formation.

“We felt at half-time we should have two or three nil up,” Taylor insisted. “And with a bit more quality we would have been, but we then make numerous mistakes at the back and concede a goal. We had to defend it better.

“To be fair to Joe Ward he had to try and make a tackle, but was rightly sent off. We organised ourselves well though, scored a goal and then tried to stay in the game to see if we could nick a winner. If we’d played another five or 10 minutes we might have done as we finished the game strongly. We showed some good personality today.

“We have players who are comfortable in several formations and positions and it showed today. Sammie Szmodics supported Jonson Clarke-Harris really well. Jonno got his goal again and he is just determined to score as many goals as he can this season to prove he belongs at this level.

“We are determined to fight for to the end of the season. Our fans are great. They travel in numbers and they deserve to see us give our all whether we win, lose or draw.