Peterborough United star Hector Kyprianou's international debut ended in a heavy defeat, while clubmates are beaten with England

Peterborough United’s Hector Kyprianou made his senior international debut for Cyprus on Thursday.
By Ben Jones
Published 12th Oct 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 23:08 BST
But the 22 year-old failed to inspire any better form from his country as they crashed to a 4-0 home defeat by Norway in their European Championship qualifier in Larnaca. It was a sixth straight qualifying loss for Cyprus.

Kyprianou played 90 minutes as the right centre-back in a three-man defence. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scored twice for Norway.

Cyprus play another qualifier in Georgia on Sunday,

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.
Also on Thursday, both Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo started for England U20s - now known as the men’s Elite Squad – in an Elite League match away in Romania.

Edwards played the whole 90 minutes and Katongo was substituted after 68 minutes of a 2-0 defeat in Bucharest.

England return home to face Portugal at MK Dons FC on Tuesday (October 17, 7pm.).

