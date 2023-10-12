Peterborough United star Hector Kyprianou's international debut ended in a heavy defeat, while clubmates are beaten with England
and live on Freeview channel 276
But the 22 year-old failed to inspire any better form from his country as they crashed to a 4-0 home defeat by Norway in their European Championship qualifier in Larnaca. It was a sixth straight qualifying loss for Cyprus.
Kyprianou played 90 minutes as the right centre-back in a three-man defence. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scored twice for Norway.
Cyprus play another qualifier in Georgia on Sunday,
Also on Thursday, both Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo started for England U20s - now known as the men’s Elite Squad – in an Elite League match away in Romania.
Edwards played the whole 90 minutes and Katongo was substituted after 68 minutes of a 2-0 defeat in Bucharest.
England return home to face Portugal at MK Dons FC on Tuesday (October 17, 7pm.).