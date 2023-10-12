Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But the 22 year-old failed to inspire any better form from his country as they crashed to a 4-0 home defeat by Norway in their European Championship qualifier in Larnaca. It was a sixth straight qualifying loss for Cyprus.

Kyprianou played 90 minutes as the right centre-back in a three-man defence. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scored twice for Norway.

Cyprus play another qualifier in Georgia on Sunday,

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on Thursday, both Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo started for England U20s - now known as the men’s Elite Squad – in an Elite League match away in Romania.

Edwards played the whole 90 minutes and Katongo was substituted after 68 minutes of a 2-0 defeat in Bucharest.