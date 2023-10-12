Peterborough United star Hector Kyprianou to make first international start
Posh midfielder Hector Kyprianou has been selected to make his first international start on Thursday night.
It is the first time that the 22-year-old has been selected for his country and he has gone straight into Temur Kestbaia’s line up to face Norway in Larnaca.
Among the starters for Norway are Premier League stars Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge.
Cyprus are yet pick up a point on their five European Championship qualifying matches so far.
Also on Thursday, both Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo started for England U20s- now known at the Elite Squad in an Elite League match away in Romania.
Edwards played the whole 90 minutes and Katongo was substituted after 68 minutes of a 2-0 defeat in Bucharest.
England return home to face Portugal at Stadium MK on Tuesday (October 17).