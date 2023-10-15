Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Posh midfielder Hector Kyprianou made his consecutive start for Cyprus on Sunday afternoon after being selected to make his international debut on Thursday night.

It is the first time that the 22-year-old has been selected for his country and he went straight into Temur Kestbaia’s line up to face Norway in Larnaca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyprus were beaten 4-0 on that night by a team filled with Premier League stars such as Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Sander Berge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.

They followed that up with another 4-0 defeat in Tbilisi at the hands of Georgia on Sunday afternoon. Napoli’s Khvica Kvartshkheila, who is tipped to be a future superstar, was among the scorers.

Kyprianou played the full 90 minutes in both matches as a centre-back and now will return home ahead of Posh’s home clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday (October 21).

Cyprus are yet pick up a point on their seven European Championship qualifying matches so far and only have a home tie against Spain in mid-November to complete their campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on Thursday, both Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo started for England U20s- now known at the Elite Squad- in an Elite League match away in Romania.

Edwards played the whole 90 minutes and Katongo was substituted after 68 minutes of a 2-0 defeat in Bucharest.