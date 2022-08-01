Sammie Szmodics acknowledges the Posh supporters after Saturday's win at Cheltenham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Szmodics didn’t train with Posh on Monday. It’s though Posh and the Championship club have agreed a fee in the region of £2.5 million for the 26 year-old who could have played his farewell game at Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Contract negotiations are understood to have started on Monday morning.

Posh are not expecting any deal to be announced on Monday. There is a chance Szmodics will feel Blackburn is too far from his Essex routes, although a move to Ewood Park could also be seen as his last chance to crack the Championship after his struggles at that level with Posh last season.

Sources at both clubs expect the transfer to be completed this week. Blackburn had three million-pound plus bids for Szmodics turned down before a fourth offer was accepted.