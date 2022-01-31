Peterborough United star has finally signed a long contract at Bournemouth
Peterborough United have sold forward Siriki Dembele to Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.
The 25 year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Cherries 12 months after handing in a written transfer request at London Road.
The transfer package is believed to be worth more than the £1.5 million reported elsewhere and includes a bonus for Posh should Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League.
Dembele scored 31 goals in 175 appearances for Posh following a move from Grimsby for around £200k in June 2018.
Grimsby are understood to be entitled to a sell-on payment which in 2020 the Mariners claimed was 25% of any profit.
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was keen on Dembele when he was Fulham boss.