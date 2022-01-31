Peterborough United star has finally signed a long contract at Bournemouth

Siriki Dembele (right) after scoring his final Posh goal at Blackpool on December 18.

The 25 year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Cherries 12 months after handing in a written transfer request at London Road.

The transfer package is believed to be worth more than the £1.5 million reported elsewhere and includes a bonus for Posh should Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League.

Dembele scored 31 goals in 175 appearances for Posh following a move from Grimsby for around £200k in June 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grimsby are understood to be entitled to a sell-on payment which in 2020 the Mariners claimed was 25% of any profit.