Peterborough United star has completed his move to Championship club QPR

By Alan Swann
Published 28th Jun 2025, 12:42 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2025, 12:48 BST
Kwame Poku has joined Championship club QPR, Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Kwame Poku has joined Championship club QPR, Photo David Lowndes.
Kwame Poku will be confirmed as a QPR player on Saturday afternoon.

The 23 year-old has agreed personal terms and passed a medical after Peterborough United agreed a compensation package thought to be worth £900k with the Championship club.

It brings a long-running sage regarding Poku’s future which had also seen the winger linked strongly with Birmingham City and Scottish giant Rangers. The move to an English club is good news for Posh who would have received a much smaller compensation fee if he moved North of the border.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh signed Poku from League Two Colchester United for an undisclosed fee in August 21 and he developed into a top-class player at League One level.

The Ghanaian international made 147 appearances (121 starts) for Posh scoring 30 goals.

Related topics:QPRRangersBirmingham CityLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice