Peterborough United star has completed his move to Championship club QPR

Kwame Poku will be confirmed as a QPR player on Saturday afternoon.

The 23 year-old has agreed personal terms and passed a medical after Peterborough United agreed a compensation package thought to be worth £900k with the Championship club.

It brings a long-running sage regarding Poku’s future which had also seen the winger linked strongly with Birmingham City and Scottish giant Rangers. The move to an English club is good news for Posh who would have received a much smaller compensation fee if he moved North of the border.

Posh signed Poku from League Two Colchester United for an undisclosed fee in August 21 and he developed into a top-class player at League One level.

The Ghanaian international made 147 appearances (121 starts) for Posh scoring 30 goals.