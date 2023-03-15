News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United star delighted to send the club's fans home happy

​Explosive Peterborough United forward Ephron Mason-Clark was delighted he received the opportunity to turn a nightmare negative into a big positive.

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT
Posh centre-back Frankie Kent helps Ephron Mason-Clark celebrate his goal at Burton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
​The 23 year-old was hauled off by Posh boss Darren Ferguson after 26 minutes of last Saturday’s humbling home defeat at the hands of Cheltenham Town.

There was no injury involved. It was purely tactical, but Mason-Clarke accepted the decision with good grace and took the opportunity to prove his worth with a superb display in Tuesday’s 5-2 win at Burton Albion.

The wide man set up the first goal, scored the second and played big parts in two second-half strikes as Posh kept their League One season alive.

It was a sixth goal for the club for the summer signing from Barnet, but his first for almost two months.

"The manager made a decision last Saturday,” Mason-Clarke said. “And I was okay with it as he was trying to get some experience onto the pitch.

"Obviously the game didn’t go well for us, but we went to Burton determined to make amends and thankfully we did.

"We play this game for the fans and we wanted to send them home happy.

"We stuck to our way of playing and played well and I was pleased to be involved.

"I get on well with (left-back) Nathanael Ogbeta and he’s as attack-minded as I am so it’s a good partnership and all the other forwards played well and got their goal.

"Mine was an easy one and I’d love a few more like that for my dossier!”

Darren FergusonCheltenham TownLeague One