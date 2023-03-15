Posh centre-back Frankie Kent helps Ephron Mason-Clark celebrate his goal at Burton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​The 23 year-old was hauled off by Posh boss Darren Ferguson after 26 minutes of last Saturday’s humbling home defeat at the hands of Cheltenham Town.

There was no injury involved. It was purely tactical, but Mason-Clarke accepted the decision with good grace and took the opportunity to prove his worth with a superb display in Tuesday’s 5-2 win at Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wide man set up the first goal, scored the second and played big parts in two second-half strikes as Posh kept their League One season alive.

It was a sixth goal for the club for the summer signing from Barnet, but his first for almost two months.

"The manager made a decision last Saturday,” Mason-Clarke said. “And I was okay with it as he was trying to get some experience onto the pitch.

"Obviously the game didn’t go well for us, but we went to Burton determined to make amends and thankfully we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We play this game for the fans and we wanted to send them home happy.

"We stuck to our way of playing and played well and I was pleased to be involved.

"I get on well with (left-back) Nathanael Ogbeta and he’s as attack-minded as I am so it’s a good partnership and all the other forwards played well and got their goal.