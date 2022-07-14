Ronnie Edwards (right) with fellow Posh centre-backs Frankie Kent (left) and Josh Knight in Portugal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Last week Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisted he couldn’t rule out a ‘high level’ sale this summer because of a desire to stay ‘financially responsible.’

But according to the club’s director of football Barry Fry none of the numerous offers for the 19 year-old have been to the satisfaction of club or player. Premier League clubs Spurs, Aston Villa, Southampton and Crystal Palace have all shown interest in Edwards who helped England to European Championship Under 19 glory earlier this month.

"As expected we have had a lot of offers for Ronnie,” Fry said. “But the clubs that have bid want to him to play in under 23 football next season which would be a complete and utter waste of his time. It would be a big step backwards for him.

"Ronnie is much better than that. He played 36 times in the Championship last season and just helped England win a trophy.

"Ronnie is a great kid. He’s very level-headed and he’s just thrilled to have made so much progress already in the two years he’s been with us. We won’t have any trouble with him if he stays. He loves it with us.”

Posh would want a club record transfer package in the region of £15 million for Edwards.

During the Posh training camp in Portugal, chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “I can’t rule out a higher level outgoing. We can’t keep bringing players in as we have to be financially prudent rather than irresponsible.

"Bids have been coming in, but nothing so far for us to get excited about. There are seven weeks to the end of the transfer window though and things can change. It could be we get a bid and the player wants to go to a particular club.

"But trust me any deal will be done in a ruthless manner to deliver the best deal for the club and if we do sell one I am ready to go on a list of replacements.