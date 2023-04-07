Peterborough United star beaten in race for League One player of the month prize
Peterborough United star Joe Ward missed out on the League One player-of-the-month award for March.
By Alan Swann
Published 7th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Ward scored twice and claimed four assists in the month and was one of four nominations for an award won by Alfie May of Cheltenham.
May scored two great goals in Cheltenham’s 3-0 win at Posh in March.
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna won the League One manager-of-the-month prize.