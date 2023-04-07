News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United star beaten in race for League One player of the month prize

Peterborough United star Joe Ward missed out on the League One player-of-the-month award for March.

By Alan Swann
Published 7th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Joe Ward (23) celebrates a goal for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJoe Ward (23) celebrates a goal for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Joe Ward (23) celebrates a goal for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ward scored twice and claimed four assists in the month and was one of four nominations for an award won by Alfie May of Cheltenham.

May scored two great goals in Cheltenham’s 3-0 win at Posh in March.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna won the League One manager-of-the-month prize.

