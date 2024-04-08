Peterborough United star Archie Collins credits strong team spirt for Bristol Street Motors triumph at Wembley
Posh thought they had one hand on the trophy when Harrison Burrows fired in after 85 minutes to make it 1-0 but Wycombe then threw on substitutes Dale Taylor and Sam Vokes.
Just three minutes after the goal, however, Taylor scored a cracking half volley, after Posh had headed a free-kick out of the box, to level the scores.
With the game appearing to be heading into extra time, Burrows found the net in stoppage time with a long-range cross that looped all the way over Wycombe goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli and into the top corner to seal a 2-1 win.
Collins was one of only three players in the Posh squad who had appeared at Wembley before, but he did so in 2021 for Exeter when the season was played behind closed doors.
Collins came on as a second half substitute as the Grecians were thumped 4-0 by Northampton in the League Two Play-Off Final so he was pleased to create some better Wembley memories.
Collins said: “It’s a great day all round to play here in front of my family and be a part of this team, and then to get the win is a great feeling.
“The scenes were brilliant in the changing room as we’re a tight group and we get on really well. It’s a pleasure to share this memory with these boys.
“The resilience we showed after conceding shows just how tight we are. We’re all young, but we’re all striving to do the right things and want to make the best of our opportunities. We showed our best at times and it was a joy to be out there.
"It was weird having no-one here and I didn’t start that game, but I came on. It was a whole different feeling this year; coming up yesterday and seeing Wembley Way and seeing it chock-full of fans and seeing my family here. It was so different and we made it a different outcome too.
“The boss has been incredible this season. All of us players respect him hugely and he’s got us playing some unbelievable football. We’re all enjoying it and we love playing the way he wants us to play. It’s a credit to him, I’ve loved it since I’ve come here.
“Wycombe shut off the midfield quite well to we had to stick to our game plan. Harrison has come in clutch a few times this season and he’s done it again. Fair play to him, he’s been brilliant. His goal stats this year have been incredible, he’s a top player.
“We’ve now got to give our all in the last six League One games and see where it takes us. It’s not over yet!”
Posh are back in League One action at home to Port Vale on Wednesday (April 10, 7.45pm).