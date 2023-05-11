Harrison Burrows in action against Cambridge. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh host the first of two matches against the Owls on Friday night (8pm) as they seek to book a place at Wembley

Wednesday finished on a club-record 96 points but were still beaten to automatic promotion by Plymouth and Ipswich and will perhaps start the tie as favourites but Burrows has said that confidence is high in the Posh ranks.

He said: “It’s my first play-offs and it is the same for a lot of the lads as well but everyone is really excited and I want the game to come now.

"In both games against Sheffield Wednesday, we were more than capable of getting the result. We won at home and even at their place, we had a lot of chances. We’ve got a real belief in the camp that we can beat them over two legs.

“Everyone believes in one another and trusts each other. You look at our team, we’ve got unbelievable players, Jonno got the Golden Boot and at the back we’ve been solid with Ronnie and Frank.”

Burrows is in line to start the match after injury ruled first-choice left-back Nathanael Ogbeta out of the play-offs. He put in a strong performance against Barnsley in the final game of the season after being preferred to Dan Butler.

Burrows provided the assists for both goals, the first a cross for Jonson Clarke-Harris and the second a corner headed into the roof of the net by Jack Taylor in the second half.

He added: “Sunday has really helped us build confidence within the team especially because of the performance and the football we played.

“Everyone was really buzzing with the set-piece goal because Dale Tonge really works hard on us trying to score more from set-pieces because it’s an area we’ve lacked. Since the gaffer’s come in, it’s something we’ve really worked on. When we scored on Sunday, it meant a lot to see.

“The fans were unbelievable during and after the game, from their reaction, they believe we can do it and that extra push is massive for us.”

