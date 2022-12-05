Action from Posh Women v Stourbridge in the National League Cup Plate competition. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.

Posh host Championship side Durham in the third round of the Women’s FA Cup at Bourne Town FC (1pm). They will be seeking to extend what is already a club record run in the competition.

The team’s front-of-shirt sponsor ‘The Urban Penguin’, continues to maintain their fantastic support for the side and has offered the opportunity for supporters to attend this weekend’s free of charge.

The initiative was used in the National League game against Doncaster Rovers Belles earlier in the season and a season-high 376 supporters attended.

To gain free admission just say ‘The Urban Penguin sent me’ at the turnstile.

Andrew Mallett from The Urban Penguin said: “Posh Women reaching the third round of the FA Cup is absolutely amazing and we want to share this occasion with as many people across the local area, so it was a no-brainer to bring the initiative back for this game. We want as much support as possible for The Posh Women against a strong Durham side, who are a Championship side with real history in the women's game. If this does not get you into supporting local football, then nothing will.”

Posh Women general manager Bobby Copping added: “We are extremely grateful to The Urban Penguin for working with us on this initiative. We are offering a unique opportunity for football fans to watch a third round FA Cup game for free. I believe this further demonstrates our commitment to building our fanbase through innovative strategies. We need everyone’s support and I hope everyone enjoys the game.”

