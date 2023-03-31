Peterborough United spent over £200k on agents fees in the latest 12 month accounting period
Peterborough United spent over £200k on agent fees in a 12 month spell between February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023
The Posh figure of £232,094 is down from the £311k spent in the previous 12 months.
Posh were the ninth highest spending League One club in the latest figures with Derby County (£1,064,605) the biggest spenders followed by Ipswich Town (£849,657).
The other third tier clubs clubs to spend more than Posh were Barnsley, Bolton, Charlton, Fleetwood, Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday.
The lowest spenders were Exeter City (£60,351). The total League One spend was almost £5.7 million.
In the period covered by the latest figures Posh signed Ephron Mason-Clark, Ben Thompson, Hector Kyprianou and David Ajiboye on permanent deals.