Ephron Mason-Clark (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Posh figure of £232,094 is down from the £311k spent in the previous 12 months.

Posh were the ninth highest spending League One club in the latest figures with Derby County (£1,064,605) the biggest spenders followed by Ipswich Town (£849,657).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other third tier clubs clubs to spend more than Posh were Barnsley, Bolton, Charlton, Fleetwood, Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday.

The lowest spenders were Exeter City (£60,351). The total League One spend was almost £5.7 million.