Peterborough United spent over £200k on agent fees
Peterborough United spent £218,608 on agent fees in between February 1That, 2023 and January 31, 2024.
That’s the 12th highest total in League One. Derby County (£434,465) spent the most followed by Reading (£397,788), Fleetwood Town (£396,184) and Blackpool (£395,345).
Carlisle United (£62,682), Cheltenham Town (£63,100), Shrewsbury Town (£79,183) and Northampton Town (£86,050) spent the least.
Posh spent £232,094 on agent fees in the previous 12 months and £311,000 in the year before that.
Midfielder Archie Collins was the major Posh signing in the summer.