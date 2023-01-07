David Ajiboye. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

A come-from-behind 2-1 win for Bristol Rovers at struggling Cambridge United lifted Joey Barton’s men above Posh into eighth.

Posh are two points behind Rovers, but have two games in hand.

Fifth-placed Bolton and leaders Plymouth Argyle fought out a 0-0 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium. The Trotters extended their lead over Posh to six points, but have now played a game more.

Former Posh star Ryan Bennett wasn’t in the Cambridge matchday squad. A third League One defeat in a row – and a third win in a row for Morecambe, 2-1 at home to Cheltenham – has plunged the Us deeper into relegation trouble.

Cambridge are one place outside the drop zone, but three of the four teams below them in the have games in hand.

In the other League One game played today Charlton moved up to 12th, four points behind Posh, after beating Lincoln City 2-1 at the Valley. Charlton have won their last two games and visit Posh on January 21.

In League Two on-loan Posh winger David Ajiboye came on as a 68th minute substitute for Sutton United in a 2-2 draw at Tranmere.