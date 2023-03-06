Peterborough United slip to a rare defeat after a slow start and a faltering finish
Peterborough United Women started and finished badly as they lost for the first time in seven competitives matches on Sunday.
Posh went down 4-0 in a National Midlands Division one clash at third-placed Solihull Moors.
The hosts were 2-0 up after 18 minutes and scored twice more in the final eight minutes to complete a comprehensive victory.
Evie Driscioll-King saw a header from a corner pushed behind in the 15th minute and Keir Perkins was denied by a fine save after streaking clear of the home defence just before the half-hour mark.
But Solihull were generally the dominant side throughout against a Posh side who are sixth ahead of a home game with struggling Wem Town at Bourne Town FC on Sunday (March 12, 2pm kick off).
Posh: Markwell, Aylmer (Oliveria, 68mins), Connor, Mugridge, Axten, McConville, Perkins, Steward, Lawrence (Dean, 74mins), Driscoll-King, Kirk (Lawlor, 61mins).