Peterborough United slip to a rare defeat after a slow start and a faltering finish

Peterborough United Women started and finished badly as they lost for the first time in seven competitives matches on Sunday.

By Alan Swann
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Tara Kirk in action for Posh Women against Solihull. Photo: Rubyredphotography
Posh went down 4-0 in a National Midlands Division one clash at third-placed Solihull Moors.

The hosts were 2-0 up after 18 minutes and scored twice more in the final eight minutes to complete a comprehensive victory.

Evie Driscioll-King saw a header from a corner pushed behind in the 15th minute and Keir Perkins was denied by a fine save after streaking clear of the home defence just before the half-hour mark.

Keir Perkins (left) and Stacey McConville (right) in action for Posh Women at Solihull. Photo: Rubyredphotography
But Solihull were generally the dominant side throughout against a Posh side who are sixth ahead of a home game with struggling Wem Town at Bourne Town FC on Sunday (March 12, 2pm kick off).

Posh: Markwell, Aylmer (Oliveria, 68mins), Connor, Mugridge, Axten, McConville, Perkins, Steward, Lawrence (Dean, 74mins), Driscoll-King, Kirk (Lawlor, 61mins).

