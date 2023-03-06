Tara Kirk in action for Posh Women against Solihull. Photo: Rubyredphotography

Posh went down 4-0 in a National Midlands Division one clash at third-placed Solihull Moors.

The hosts were 2-0 up after 18 minutes and scored twice more in the final eight minutes to complete a comprehensive victory.

Evie Driscioll-King saw a header from a corner pushed behind in the 15th minute and Keir Perkins was denied by a fine save after streaking clear of the home defence just before the half-hour mark.

Keir Perkins (left) and Stacey McConville (right) in action for Posh Women at Solihull. Photo: Rubyredphotography

But Solihull were generally the dominant side throughout against a Posh side who are sixth ahead of a home game with struggling Wem Town at Bourne Town FC on Sunday (March 12, 2pm kick off).