Next week Posh want to replicate these scenes from the 2011 play-off semi-final win over MK Dons. Photo David Lowndes.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “It was right thing to do. Our fans have spent a fortune this season following us up and down the country, home games back-to-back during Xmas, Wembley day out and so on. They have been magnificent win, lose or draw showing up for this young squad.”

Adult tickets will cost £20 in all areas of the ground apart from the Alan Boswell Executive Suite. Matchday adult admission prices this season have been between £25-£29 depending on purchase time and membership schemes.

Oxford have been given an away allocation of 1,350 in the main stand leaving an approximate available allocation to home supporters of 11,300. This will include all of the GH Display Stand.

Tickets go on sale from 1pm today (Tuesday) via www.theposhtickets.com. The club’s priority points system is in operation and season ticket holders have until 5pm on Thursday, May 2 to reserve their usual place. All remaining tickets will be on general sale from 10am on Friday, May 3.

Prices for stands and terrace: Adults: £20. Seniors 65+: £15. Under 24s: £15. Under 18s: £10. Under 12s: £5. Prices for executive suite: Adults: £35. Seniors 65+: £26. Under 24s: £26.