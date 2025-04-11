Peterborough United skipper with humorous as well as serious memories of a Wembley win

Posh skipper Andy Edwards lifts the Division two play-off trophy at Wembley. Photo Getty Images.

It’s been a rough few days for Peterborough United and a tough game at Wembley against an outstanding Birmingham City side is next up in the Vertu Trophy Final on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Blues’ are long odds-on favourites. They’ve won on their last three trips to Wembley, most recently the 2011 League Cup Final against Arsenal. Both clubs are also chasing a third EFL Trophy win which would match the record of Bristol City, the only club so far to have won the competition three times.

Posh will of course be defending a 100% winning record at the national stadium so cheer yourselves up by remembering four memorable days in the run-up to the big day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today it’s the Division Two play-off final from May, 2000 when Barry Fry was Posh boss.

Andy Clarke scores for Posh against Darlington at Wembley in May, 2000. Photo David Lowndes.

Friday, May 26, 2000.

Darlington 0, Posh 1.

Attendance: 33,383

Posh were underdogs for this clash against a team who spent a relative fortune in an attempt to escape League Two, which was now the basement division in the Football League.

Members of the successful Posh squad at Wembley in May, 2000. Photo PT archives.

Darlington dominated the first half which was played in teeming rain, but Posh ‘keeper Mark Tyler was in outstanding form with one save in particular from star Darlo man Marco Gabbiadini earning rave reviews.

Posh improved after the break as their opponents faded with Andy Clarke grabbing a close range winner on 74 minutes after a Jon Cullen header had dropped into his path. His first shot was saved, but his follow-up sped into the net, almost as quickly as manager Barry Fry sped down the touchline with his trademark celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh had chances to go further ahead, but it needed a couple of late blocks from Tyler and Richard Scott to clinch victory.

Fry always complains Posh fans don’t mention this promotion as much as they do others, something he touched upon again in his pre-Wembley conversation with the PT.

Posh skipper Andy Edwards recalled a great time to be at London Road during a player reunion organised by the club.

Edwards said: “We went to Jersey for a bit before the final as a treat and as a team-bonding exercise it was perfect. I had a slight injury which bothered me so I had to be careful out there and have some early nights. I remember a few lads indulged themselves. No names though!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All I can remember about the build-up was having to deal with requests for complimentary tickets. No-one ever used to come and watch me play so I didn’t normally need any, but because it was Wembley I had 85 requests! We only received four free tickets so I had to pay for 81.

"We also only got four tickets each for the bar afterwards so I nipped down the local shop to get some photocopies. I had about 60 in my possession. One night (coach) Wayne Turner knocked on my door saying he’d heard about the bar tickets so I thought I was in trouble, but it turned out he needed some for himself!

"Wayne got us organised. He gave us clarity in our roles, but you could have a laugh with him as well. He’s the best coach I’ve played for and he deserved more success than he got. I’ve played for poor coaches who were successful and good coaches who didn’t always get good results. Wayne was one of the latter.

"I always felt one goal would win it. I was hoping we’d score a second though! Obviously I was thrilled and excited when the final whistle went, but relief was the strongest emotion. When I joined Posh I wondered what on earth I’d let myself in for as there were so many difficulties, but we signed some good players and we had good youngsters coming through. By the end of the season we had a strong squad. Top players like Dean Hooper and Jason Lee didn’t even play at Wembley as they were injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I enjoyed six promotions in my career including a couple early on at Southend, but the one with Posh stands out for me. I also played for Barry Fry at Southend and Birmingham and I was pleased to see him so excited again!”

NOTE: The match was switched to a Friday night from Saturday afternoon to allow England to play Brazil in a friendly international at Wembley the following day. That match finished 1-1.

Posh: Tyler, Scott, Drury (sub Hanlon), Rea, Edwards; Farrell, Castle, Cullen, Drury; Oldfield, Clarke (sub Green).