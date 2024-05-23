Harrison Burrows with EFL League One Player-of-the-Year award. Photo Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock.

Peterborough United skipper Harrison Burrows has been pipped to the EFL League One ‘Fans’-Player-of-the-Year’ award

Former Posh player Nathaniel Mendez-Laing picked up the prize in a poll that clearly favoured clubs with the biggest fanbases. Burrows will have to content himself with winning the real EFL League One Player-of-the-Year prize.

Other players nominated for the fans’ poll were Portsmouth pair Colby Bishop and Marlon Pack, Chris Martin of Bristol Rovers, Barnsley forward Devante Cole, Alfie May of Charlton Athletic and Josh Sheehan of Bolton Wanderers.

Elsewhere in League One Rotherham United have made a fourth close-season signing in left-back Reece James from Sheffield Wednesday and they are closing in on a fifth, Burton Albion midfielder Joe Powell, according to reports.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (white) in action for Derby County against Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Charlton Athletic have been linked with a move for £1 million rated Motherwell striker Theo Blair, but are expected to miss out with Championship clubs Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers believed to be interested as well.

Barnsley’s search for a new manager has taken them to Mike Williamson of MK Dons and Richie Wellens at Leyton Orient. Former Tykes boss Daniel Stendedl turned his old club down in favour of staying at Hanover in Germany.