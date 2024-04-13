Harrison Burrows acknowledges the Posh fans after a the 5-0 hammering at Oxford United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh went down 5-0 after a host of individual errors. In the opening 30 minutes two goals were conceded because of sloppy passes close to their own goal while two great scoring chances were spurned at the other end.

But after the second Oxford goal Posh wilted horribly and the home side were far superior in all areas of the game. They could have scored more goals as they hit the post twice, missed an open goal and failed to convert a one-on-one opportunity.

"We were miles away from our standards,” Burrows, who apologised to the near 1,000 travelling fans, admitted. “And you can’t have a day like this against a team as good as Oxford.

"We need to have a look at why it happened. It was off day to compare with the Carlisle game and if it keep happening it could cost us promotion.

"We made a lot of mistakes in this game, but we win as a team and we lose as a team. We will get together and sort out why it happened.

"I apologise to the fans on behalf of the team. We really appreciate the support we’ve been getting.”

Posh now have a nine-point gap to the top two to bridge with four games to go, but the point needed to secure a play-off place could well lead to some players getting a rest in the final games of the regular season given the extremely unlikely possibility of getting past League One powerhouses Derby County and Bolton Wanderers into second.

Ricky-Jade Jones headed this chance over the bar at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh host lowly Fleetwood Town on Tuesday (April 16, 7.45pm). The Cod Army need wins to keep alive their slim hopes of avoiding the drop.