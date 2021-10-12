Peterborough United skipper insists the Posh players are good enough to hold their own in the Championship

Posh skipper Mark Beevers (left) could be reunited with centre-back partner Frankie Kent at Middlesbrough.

Beevers is expected to make his first Posh appearance since August 17 when Posh travel to Middlesbrough for a second tier fixture on Saturday (October 16). Posh then face a crunch match at fellow strugglers Hull City on Wednesday, October 20 so the captain’s return, providing he comes through a planned 45-minute run-out in a friendly against Stevenage today (Tuesday), is timely.

Beevers damaged a hamstring in the early-season 2-2 draw with Cardiff City at the Weston Homes Stadium when his value to the side was confirmed. Posh were 2-0 up midway through the second-half when he left the pitch.

“I’ve not had many injuries in my career so it was a dagger to pick up a freak one in that game,” Beevers said. “I knew I’d done something serious and it’s been frustrating watching the boys from the sidelines.

Posh skipper Mark Beevers in action.

“But I’ve been at most of the games home and away and I’ve seen enough to know we have players that are good enough for the Championship. We performed well and more then held our own against two top sides in West Brom and Bournemouth and that tells me we will cope once we sort the finer details out.

“I’m just glad to be back involved again. I felt good about three weeks after suffering the injury, but you have to be realistic and not rush back from a hamstring as it could go again at any time.”

Posh could revert to a back three for the trip to Middlesbrough. Beevers would play on the left with Frankie Kent on the right and either Nathan Thompson or Ronnie Edwards in the middle. Edwards is on England Under 19 duty against Belgium in Marbella today.