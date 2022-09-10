News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United skipper in the running for PFA award

Peterborough United skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris is in the running for a League One player-of-the-month award.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 9:25 am
Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates a goal for Posh this season with teammate Joe Ward. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
He’s one of six candidates for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month award for August.

His rivals for the award are Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop, Cambridge United forward Sam Smith, Exeter City’s former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown, Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins and Ipswich Town attacker Conor Chaplin.

Clarke-Harris was the leading scorer in League One at the end of August with five goals.

Votes can be cast here

There are prizes available for voters.

Posh wide player Joe Ward just missed out on the EFL player-of-the-month prize for August.

