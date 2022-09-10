Peterborough United skipper in the running for PFA award
Peterborough United skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris is in the running for a League One player-of-the-month award.
He’s one of six candidates for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month award for August.
His rivals for the award are Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop, Cambridge United forward Sam Smith, Exeter City’s former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown, Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins and Ipswich Town attacker Conor Chaplin.
Clarke-Harris was the leading scorer in League One at the end of August with five goals.
Votes can be cast here
There are prizes available for voters.
Posh wide player Joe Ward just missed out on the EFL player-of-the-month prize for August.