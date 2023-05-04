Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his 25th League One goal of the season for Posh at Accrington Stanley at the end of last month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Clarke-Harris has dominated the goalscoring charts for most of the season, but he’s been overhauled by bang in-form Ipswich Town forward Conor Chaplin.

Chaplin has scored 10 goals in his last eight appearances for a team who have now scored 99 goals in 45 third tier matches.

He now has 26 League One goals, one more than Clarke-Harris with one match for each to. Ipswich are at Fleetwood as they attempt to win the League One title on Sunday when Posh will be hoping to secure a play-off place by winning at Barnsley.

Clarke-Harris would most likely have to score two more than Chaplin to win the Golden Boot as the Ipswich man also has one more goal assist than the Posh captain (5-4).

Clarke-Harris won the League One Golden Boot two seasons after scoring 31 goals for a Posh team that won automatic promotion.

BIG MATCH ODDS

Posh are 22/1 with Sky Bet to win promotion from League One this season,

You can also get 1/100 on Posh not winning promotion with the same firm!

Posh are 29/20 with Sky to win at Barnsley on Sunday with the hosts priced at 8/5 and the draw at 5/2.

Posh might to win 3-0 at Oakwell which is a 25/1 shot.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Experienced Football League referee Scott Oldham is in charge of Barnsley v Posh which could be a good omen for Darren Ferguson’s men.

Oldham was the referee when Posh beat Plymouth 5-2 at London Road in February.

He was also the referee when Posh recorded a 1-0 home win over Cambridge United in October.

TICKET NEWS

Posh are hoping in excess of 2,000 fans will be supporting them at Barnsley, even though the match will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Posh had sold just over 1,600 tickets early on Thursday morning.

THose tickets go off sale at 2pm on Friday, although they can still be bought on matchday at Oakwell, albeit with a £2 increase across all levels.

Posh sold around 3,500 season tickets for the 2023-24 season before the end of the Eralt Bird discount period expired on April 30.