Peterborough United skipper has the chance of a PFA prize, plus defeat for Posh Under 21s and a thrashing for the under 18s
The club Academy graduate has made an unfamiliar left-back position his own this season.
His rivals for the prestigious prize are Cameron Branagan (Oxford United), Eiran Cashin (Derby), Herbie Kane (Barnsley), Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool) and Paddy Lane (Portsmouth)
Posh lost 2-0 in a Professional Development Under 21 League fixture at Birmingham City on Tuesday.
Birmingham City scored twice in the first half an hour past a trialist goalkeeper with both teams missing a penalty. Kai Corbett missed from the spot for Posh. The Blues’ goals were scored by Junior Dixon and Harley Hamilton.
New signing Pemi Aderoju from Biggleswade FC started the game for Posh. He had been playing for the team as a trialist.
Posh: Trialist, Bodnor, Mills, McGlinchey, Rose, O’Connell, Corbett, Chiha, Aderoju, O’Brien-Brady, Kawa. Subs West, Thomas, Lamb, Overton, Marshall.
Posh lost a Professional Development Under 18 game 8-0 at Barnsley on Saturday morning.