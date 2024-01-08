New Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows is on a shortlist of six for the League One player-of-the-month prize for December.

Harrison Burrows has the chance of a PFA prize. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The club Academy graduate has made an unfamiliar left-back position his own this season.

His rivals for the prestigious prize are Cameron Branagan (Oxford United), Eiran Cashin (Derby), Herbie Kane (Barnsley), Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool) and Paddy Lane (Portsmouth)

New signing Pemi Aderoju started for Posh under 21s at Birmingham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh lost 2-0 in a Professional Development Under 21 League fixture at Birmingham City on Tuesday.

Birmingham City scored twice in the first half an hour past a trialist goalkeeper with both teams missing a penalty. Kai Corbett missed from the spot for Posh. The Blues’ goals were scored by Junior Dixon and Harley Hamilton.

New signing Pemi Aderoju from Biggleswade FC started the game for Posh. He had been playing for the team as a trialist.

Posh: Trialist, Bodnor, Mills, McGlinchey, Rose, O’Connell, Corbett, Chiha, Aderoju, O’Brien-Brady, Kawa. Subs West, Thomas, Lamb, Overton, Marshall.