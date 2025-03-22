Peterborough United skipper absent from Cyprus game, but another cap for a former club star
Cyprus named a 26-man squad for two qualifiers. Kyprianou was an unused substitute in a 2-0 win over San Marino on Friday night. There have been no reports of an injury to the Posh midfielder.
Kyprianou was ruled out of Saturday’s 3-0 League One win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday because of his international call-up.
Former Posh star Ronnie Edwards made his England Under 21 debut in a 5-3 friendly defeat in France on Friday night. Edwards, who is on loan at QPR from Southampton, replaced Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott 12 minutes from time.
Edwards added a second cap as a 71st-minute substitute for Charlie Cresswell in a 4-2 friendly win over Portugal at West Bromwich Albion on Monday.
