Peterborough United sign Shrewsbury Town midfielder

New Posh signing Oliver Norburn. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 28 year-old has been a long-term target of Posh and today (August 10) they finally landed their man on a three-year contract after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Norburn won’t be involved in tonight’s Carabao Cup first round tie against Plymouth at the Weston Homes Stadium (7.45pm), but could feature in a friendly at Spalding United tomorrow (Wednesday)

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I am delighted to get it done. He is someone I have followed closely over the last two years and he was actually someone I have tried to sign previously. He is at a good age, has good size and I think he will fit in really well. It is an area of the pitch that we were looking to strengthen.

Oliver Norburn in action for Shrewsbury. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images.

“He is a really good character, a leader, just what we needed. He is someone that offers a physicality in there. He is a strong boy and someone who can play as well. I am really looking forward to working with him. I believe it is a good signing for us.”

Norburn has no experience of Championship football, but could fill the defensive midfield role Posh have been looking to occupy.

Norburn said: “It was a no-brainer for me to make the move. I want to thank the chairman, Barry Fry and the manager for getting it over the line and I am really looking forward to meeting the players and getting started. I want to thank everyone at Shrewsbury and wish them well for the future. I have played against Peterborough a lot in recent years. I know how they like to play.

“It is a good step for me in my career to come to a club in the Championship and a club that have done really well in recent seasons. In my time at Shrewsbury I did both roles, playing a bit further forward and also in the holding midfield, a bit deeper breaking things up.”

The club will confirm the squad number Norburn will take shortly.

Norburn has made 280 senior appearances and scored 37 goals in a career that has has also included spells at Bristol Rovers, Plymouth, Huddersfield and Tranmere.