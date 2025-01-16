Peterborough United sign new centre-back

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United have completed the loan signing of Stockport County centre back Sam Hughes until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who has made just over 200 appearances in all competitions during his career.

He joined Stockport in the summer after spending three seasons at Burton Albion, making 92 League One appearances.

Before that, Jones spent a further 14-game loan spell at the Brewers in League One from parent club Leicester. In five years at Leicester, between 2017 and 2022, Hughes played just seven times in the EFL Trophy.

He moved to the Foxes after beginning his career at then National League side Chester.

He will be available to make his debut for the club against Leyton Orient on Saturday (January 18).

Darren Ferguson said: “Sam is one we have known about for a while. He is someone that we tried to do something with before but couldn’t get it done. I really like him as a player, he is a really good centre back.

“He heads the ball out of the box very well, wins the majority of his aerial duels and his stats are outstanding. He knows the league well, which was important, he has good experience and is at a really good age.

“He has played in midfield before so can handle the ball, but for me, the big thing is that he is a good organiser, a good talker and has played a lot of games at this level so he knows what it is all about. I am delighted to get him over the line.”

Hughes added: “It has happened quite quickly, but I am really happy to be here and looking forward to helping this club the best I can. This is a young and exciting group of players, my job is to come in and help them, but firstly I need to get myself into the team, that is the first target.

“I spoke to Josh Knight, who I was with at Leicester City, and he only had good things to say about the club and obviously I have played at this level so I know exactly what Posh are all about as a team, the manager has a lot of experience and I am looking forward to working for him.

“I like to think I am an organiser, I try and lead and hopefully I can help the group. The first few days is about getting to know everyone and then working hard on the training pitch ahead of the weekend.” Hughes said.