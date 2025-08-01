Peterborough United sign forward from Bolton Wanderers

Peterborough United have signed forward Klaidi Lolos from Bolton Wanderers.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract at the club and joined for an undisclosed fee.

Lolos joined Bolton last summer after scoring 13 goals in League Two to help Crawley Town win promotion via the play-offs.

He can fill a variety of roles including as a number ten, behind the striker, as well as a centre forward and central midfielder.

Klaidi Lolos has signed for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

He struggled to get into the Bolton side, however, appearing 24 times in League One last campaign but 16 of these were from the bench. He scored two goals. One of those goals was the 90th minute winner when Posh travelled to Bolton in October.

The Greek had previously come up the ranks through non-league with spells at Torquay United and Oxford City after starting his career at Plymouth Argyle.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I am delighted. I have kept an eye on him for about 18 months, ever since he played against us for Crawley Town when he was extremely impressive. Sometimes you play against an opposition and a player catches your eye.

"We had an interest in him at that point, but he went to Bolton Wanderers and as sometimes happens, he signed for one manager and then that manager leaves and someone comes in with different ideas. Things can change at that point.

"We believe this is a really good signing for us, he gives us a different kind of 10, but he can also play as a striker or as a number eight.

"He brings us size, physique, knows the league and it is a position that I felt we needed to improve in. I have given myself time to analyse players over pre-season, rather than make any hasty decisions. We have had more focus on players that were here last season and I just feel we need to improve in certain areas and this is one of those areas.

"We needed a different type of 10 if we play in that way. He will bring lots of energy, he can run and is a good footballer, so I am delighted to get this over the line and I think we will get one or two more in as well."

Lolos, who will wear the number seven shirt, said: "It has happened quite quickly, but I am really pleased to be here and can't wait for the season to come, it is very exciting.

"I have played against Peterborough before and I have obviously played a lot of games in this league before. I want to win, I want to help the team."