Peterborough United sign Conor Coventry from West Ham United

Conor Coventry playing for West Ham in pre-season. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

The capture of the 21 year-old Ireland Under 21 captain is the culmination of a summer-long pursuit of the player.

The Peterborough Telegraph first reported Posh interest in Coventry at the end of July, but patience was required while West Ham strenghtened that area of their own squad.

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony praised West Ham’s approach to the transfer negotiations on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast earlier today when he was confident the deal would be done.

Coventry impressed for the Hammers in pre-season and was an unused substitute in their three Premier League games this season.

Coventry has made three substitute appearances for the Hammers and made seven appearances for Lincoln City in League One at the start of 2020 during a loan spell.

The midfielder has represented Republic of Ireland under 21s 15 times and has represented his country at under 19 and under 17 levels. He was called into the senior squad in March 2021 for fixtures against Serbia, Luxembourg and a friendly against Qatar. He has been with West Ham United since the age of 10.

Coventry is currently away with Ireland Under 21s in Bosnia-Herzegovina, but will be available to play for Posh in their next Championship fixture at Sheffield United on Saturday, September 11.