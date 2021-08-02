Peterborough United sign an international from Colchester United

Kwame Poku (blue) in action for Colchester. Photo: James Chance/Getty Images.

The 19 year-old wide player has signed a four-year deal and becomes the seventh Posh signing of the close season after Dai Cornell, Joe Tomlinson, Jack Marriott, Jorge Grant, Josh Knight and Emmanuel Fernandez.

“He’s one of the most exciting young talents in the game,” enthused Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony “The Posh fans will love him.”

Poku made 75 appearances for Colchester and scored six goals. He made his full international debut for Ghana earlier this year.