The 19 year-old has signed a long-term contract for the club after impressing on trial with Posh Under 21s towards the end of last season. He scored three goals, including two against Charlton Athletic.

Kawa will initially join the club’s under 21 squad.

He spent the second half of the season at Isthmian League South East Division side Sevenoaks Town, where he scored four goals in 17 appearances.

New Posh signing David Kawa, Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to join this club,” Kawa said. “It’s a brilliant place for me to showcase my ability and I’m looking forward to getting started.

"It was hard work and determination that got me here. The spell at Sevenoaks helped me mature as a player in various different aspects, including the physical and technical side as non-league football is very different, but I’m now using all the tools I developed at that level.

“There’s a clear pathway at this club and it excites me, I hope to be the next youngster to push forward and break into the first team. I was part of the U21s group at the backend of last season and the staff and players were very welcoming and made me feel at home.

"I would say I'm quite a physical, powerful and very direct player, I like to score plenty of goals, but also link up with other players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh assistant manager Kieran Scarff said: “I am delighted to have David on board. He joined us on a trial period in the final few games of the last campaign and impressed us and showed good character.